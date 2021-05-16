Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 239.5% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.