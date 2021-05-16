Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded flat against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $267,327.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00482553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00227381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01166373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040882 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,375 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

