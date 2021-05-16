Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

