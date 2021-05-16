Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

