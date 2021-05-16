Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KTB traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. 364,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

