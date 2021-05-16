Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

KOP opened at $35.16 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $746.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

