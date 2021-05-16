Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $28.55 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,286.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

