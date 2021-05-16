Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

