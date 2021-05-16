Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $333.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $339.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

