Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

