Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,777,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

