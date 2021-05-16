Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.