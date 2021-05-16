Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.