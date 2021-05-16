KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

