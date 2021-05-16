Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 180,467 shares.The stock last traded at $25.37 and had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $45,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

