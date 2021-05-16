Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 180,467 shares.The stock last traded at $25.37 and had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

