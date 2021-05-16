Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

KRYS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.