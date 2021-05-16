L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $42,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,707,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,092,000 after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

