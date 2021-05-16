Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $31.76 on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,409.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,614 shares of company stock worth $731,113 over the last quarter.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

