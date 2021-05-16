Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $31.76 on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
