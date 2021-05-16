LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

ETR LXS opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

