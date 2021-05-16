LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.20 ($79.06).

A number of analysts have commented on LXS shares. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.66 ($0.78) on Tuesday, reaching €62.84 ($73.93). 420,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.74 and a 200 day moving average of €60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.