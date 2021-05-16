LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $$73.81 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

