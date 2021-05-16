Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 76,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 56,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

