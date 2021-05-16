Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 175,000 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMYI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

