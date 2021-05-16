Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 2.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $56.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

