Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $858,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

