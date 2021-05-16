Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 74,272 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,272 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

