LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.31% of LHC Group worth $155,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.