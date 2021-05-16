Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
LGDTF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.