Lincoln Educational Services Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

