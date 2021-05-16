Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $177.92 and a 12-month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.