Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 314,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,426. The firm has a market cap of $955.08 million, a P/E ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,157.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,270. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.