Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Liquity has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $17.38 or 0.00035549 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.