Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

