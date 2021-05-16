LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.