Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0904 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $929,296.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,963,202 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

