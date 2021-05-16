Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

