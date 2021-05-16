Logiq (LGIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Logiq to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.37). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. On average, analysts expect Logiq to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $4.20 on Friday. Logiq has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

