Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $80,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

