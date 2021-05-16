Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $159.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228,960 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $159,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.29 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.36. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

