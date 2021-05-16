Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 117.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $120,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

