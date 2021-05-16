Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 92.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,849 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.47 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

