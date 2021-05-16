Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 66,390 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,206,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $95,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

