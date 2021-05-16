Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $247.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $198.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.