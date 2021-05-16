LSV Asset Management Acquires 22,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

