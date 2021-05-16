LSV Asset Management Has $775,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,368,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $459.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

