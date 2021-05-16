Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $44,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $314.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.