Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

