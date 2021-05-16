Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

