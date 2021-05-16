Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

